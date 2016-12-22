Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Is that a belly button piercing Kay Burley?

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 12:53 pm

Who knew that Kay Burley was hiding such a phenomenal figure beneath that Sky News desk?

The broadcaster is gearing up for the Christmas season but packing in one last workout before the festivities commence and shared this impressive selfie.

Is that a belly button piercing we see there Kay?

It looks remarkably like a belly bar adorning her impressive abs and ITV’s departing news anchor Mark Austin certainly thinks so.

Mark is filming his last programme for ITV today and seemed to be feeling nostalgic.

However, he already has his eye on his next career move.

We are glad to see he spotted Kay’s big reveal before he departed.

