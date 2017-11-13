Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Is Taylor Swift set to play Croke Park?

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 12:10 pm

Michael Bublé has just announced a summer 2018 gig in Croke Park but it looks like Taylor Swift could be next.

Pater McKenna, stadium director at Croke Park joined Pat Kenny on Newstalk this morning and didn't deny the rumours.

When Pat put it to him about Tay Tay playing Dublin next summer he said: "I certainly couldn't confirm but I'm not somebody to tell lies on radio."

Swifties all over the country are waiting eagerly for confirmation.


KEYWORDS

Taylor SwiftMichael BubléCroke ParkDublin

More in this Section

Eamonn Holmes excited to get ‘my wife and our life back’ after Ruth Langsford exits Strictly

Shirley Ballas: There was bullying going on in the industry

Michael Bublé announces Croke Park show in 2018

Ant McPartlin is ‘feeling great’ as he arrives in Australia for I’m A Celeb


Lifestyle

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

The Islands of Ireland: Scattery Island off Kilrush Co Clare

Students learning life lessons instead of chasing points

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »