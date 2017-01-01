Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Is Farage's Brexit story headed for the big screen?

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 06:54 pm

A film about Nigel Farage and the campaign to take Britain out of the EU is rumoured to be in the pipeline.

Warner Bros is keen on making the story into a movie, reported The Telegraph, and wants to meet Farage and his backer Arron Banks when they visit the US.

It seems the film would be based on Banks’s diary about the campaign, The Bad Boys Of Brexit.

Nigel Farage (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Telegraph quoted Andy Wigmore, a spokesman for Banks, as saying: “We have had some very serious Hollywood people in touch with us who are going to buy the rights to the book.

“They want to buy the option on it.”

Money made from the movie would be donated to charity.

