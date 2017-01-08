Is Ed Sheeran on his way to a number one (and number two) already?

Singer Ed Sheeran looks set to top the charts less than a week after releasing two new tracks.

The Photograph singer, 25, revealed Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill on Friday morning, playing them live on the radio after a one-year hiatus.

An instant soar in sales saw the singer rocket to the top of the official charts list within two days, with Shape Of You in the lead at more than 83,000 sales.

Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one - Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You https://t.co/QuZMnEhS8P pic.twitter.com/VCznN8nLd4 — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 6, 2017

According to the Official Charts Company, the songs, based on Ed’s life growing up in Framlingham in Suffolk, had become more successful that the rest of the top 10 entries combined by Sunday.

It could spell a record-breaking achievement for Ed as it would be the first time in chart history that an artist has claimed the top two positions with brand new tracks.

He previously made number one with his singles Sing and Thinking Out Loud in 2014, and has penned a number of chart-toppers for the likes of One Direction and Justin Bieber, as well as last month’s Christmas single by X Factor winner Matt Terry.

Returning from a 12-month absence from social media, Ed posted a thank you message to his fans on Saturday.

truly overwhelmed with the reaction to these new songs, I've never had anything like this, thank you for all your wonderful messages x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 7, 2017

At the end of 2015 he revealed he had started work on a third album, which he described as “the best thing I have made thus far.”

The final results for the official top 10 will be revealed on Friday