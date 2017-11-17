Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Irish TV host Angela Scanlon announces pregnancy

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 08:24 am

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon has revealed she is six months pregnant, and has joked that she hopes her child has ginger hair like hers.

The 33-year-old Robot Wars host, who is married to eco-entrepreneur Roy Horgan, shared the news on Instagram.

The Irish star wrote: “SO. I’ve been baking for six months now … and I’ve made a bun!

“It’s currently in the oven and will be ready by springtime.

“We are so, SO thrilled (since I’ve taken my head out of the toilet bowl) and I can’t wait to welcome a mad, wonderful little human into our world.

“*Really hoping he/she is ginger.”

Scanlon fronted The One Show with Matt Baker while Alex Jones was on maternity leave.


