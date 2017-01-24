Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Irish musicians rally together for Olympia House show aid of Pieta House

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 12:20 pm

A host of high-profile Irish artists and acts have been confirmed to play a gig in aid of Pieta House in April.

The concert - A Night For Pieta House – takes place at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin on Sunday 2, April and will feature such acts as Christy Dignam (Aslan), Conor O’Brien (Villagers), Jerry Fish, Bagatelle and In Tua Nua.

Appearing on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Christy Dignam and Finbar Furey sang a spine-tingling version of the Green Fields of France.

Here’s hoping he might re-enact the piece on the night.

Tickets, priced just €20, are on sale now.

All proceeds will go to the charity, which offers free counselling to those suffering from suicidal ideation, those who have been bereaved by suicide and people who are engaging in self-harm.

This will be the third ‘A Night For Pieta House’ gig and the line-up also includes The 4 of Us, Duke Special, Mundy, The Pale, Blink, Pugwash, Friends of Emmet, Frank Kearns, Pete Holidai and Mike Ryan.

In Tua Nua singer Leslie Dowdall said she was happy to be a part of the fundraising gig.

