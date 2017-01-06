Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Irish musicians create stunning tribute to Bowie, Prince & Leonard Cohen

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 11:41 am

We hate bringing it back up but 2016 saw the passing of some of the biggest names ever in music - Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and more recently George Michael.

And we know, we know, after the week you’ve had it’s the last thing you wanna hear about but trust us, this stunning tribute to those greats by a group of Irish musicians will give you all the feels you need this Friday.

'The legends tribute' is the brainchild of musician Connor Mc Keon and producer Billy Farrell and features a powerful arrangement combining Prince's Purple Rain, Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah and Bowie's Life on Mars all sang by Conor McKeon with Sandii Hyland and the Earthangel Gospel Choir.

More of this guys, please and thanks.

