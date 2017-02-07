Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Irish director behind much talked about Super Bowl ad tackling gender pay gap

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 12:05 pm

Audi's Super Bowl ad was one of the most talked about over the last few days, taking on equal pay for women and the gender pay gap in America.

The ad features a father watching his daughter compete in a kart race questioning how society views women and how to discuss it with her.

In the description of the ad, Audi point that part of the idea came from a 2016 report by the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee that found women were paid 21% less than men on average.

The woman behind the ad was Irish director Aoife McArdle.

Tyrone-born McArdle previously tackled the subject in an ad for Secret, who make women's deodorants and antiperspirant.

Raise from AOIFE MCARDLE on Vimeo.

McArdle has previously directed ads for companies such as Honda and Under Armour as well as music videos for artists including U2 and James Vincent McMorrow.

And 2017 looks set to be a big year for McArdle with her feature directorial debut due out later this year, titled Kissing Candice.

McArdle's Audi ad has received plenty of praise on Twitter.

However, some people were not so impressed with Audi's message.

But Audi has responded to some of the online criticism.

Whatever your thoughts, it looks like Aoife McArdle is going to be a name to remember.

