Irish band Picture This cover Ed Sheeran in while sitting in a traffic jam

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 04:17 pm

Ever catch yourself doing unusual things while waiting in traffic?

Showing your best air guitar moves, giving yourself motivational speeches, doing impressions of your nearest and dearest or acting out scenes of your favourite movies?

No? Just us?

Well, we don’t feel as bad when Irish band Picture This tweeted this video of themselves covering Ed Sheeran’s lastest song, Castle on the Hill, while waiting at a red light.

Acoustic guitar in tow - as you do.

We've a feeling this is going to start a major trend - careful driving folks!

Although the Sheraton Hotel in Athlone still holds the record for the most musicans in one car.

