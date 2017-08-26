Imelda May to sing National Anthem in Vegas while Mayweather enlists former Disney star

Imelda May has announced she will sing the National Anthem tonight in Vegas before Crumlin native Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather, writes Ciara Phelan.

People have been speculating for weeks as to who would perform the Anthem with reports that Bono was set to make an appearance.

Imelda May was due to play another festival in the UK tonight but announced the news on her twitter late last night.

"Here's the news! I've been asked to perform the National Anthem ahead of the #mayweathermcgregor fight in Vegas," she tweeted.

"Let's go McGregor!!"

Fans that bought tickets for May's gig at the Down On The Close Festival in the UK have expressed their anger on her facebook page after the Dublin star cancelled the concert last minute.

She posted on Facebook that she had to cancel the gig because she was "offered a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Meanwhile, Mayweather has enlisted the voice of former Disney star Demi Lovato to sing the Star Spangled Banner.