I’m A Celeb’s Rebekah Vardy shares plans for breast surgery after the jungle

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 10:39 am

Rebekah Vardy has said she will celebrate the new year with breast surgery following her return from the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The TV star, wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, told her fellow camper Georgia Toffolo that she planned to have a fresh round of work done in January – a year after the birth of the pair’s second child.

She said: “I am going to get them redone, in January next year.”

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy (Ian West/PA)

But when Toffolo suggested she match it with a fresh “nunny”, she said: “I think my nunny is OK, even though I have had four kids… That’s the headlines tomorrow.”

Her comments came on Sunday night’s episode of the ITV reality show, after she was faced with yet another Bushtucker Trial.

Vardy joined Jamie Lomas for a dip with crocodiles. They had to lie on their backs in a dark hole while thousands of creepy critters were poured on them, including 25,000 crickets and 50,000 cockroaches.

As she fought to keep the bugs out of her nose and mouth, she warned: “If my husband’s voted me to do this, he’s so dead!”

Her guilty partner soon tweeted: “I might’ve voted a couple of times… You’ve got this Bex #fearless.”

Both Vardy and Toffolo have been tipped as favourites to win this year’s series of the show and formed a bond after sharing the first stomach-churning eating challenge.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday, Toffolo’s Made In Chelsea co-star Jessica Woodley said: “I think she could win this, she is a winner. This is 100% the real her. She is in her element. The only thing she is probably missing is meatballs… and a foot-long Subway.

“Being on a show like Made In Chelsea there are times when you don’t get to truly be yourself, so this is a chance to show her true self.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm on Monday.


