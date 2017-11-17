Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

I'm A Celebrity's Stanley Johnson 'ready to confront' witchetty grubs

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 11:37 am

Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley has said he will eat anything thrown at him on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The 77-year-old former MEP and father to the Foreign Secretary said he grew up eating lambs’ testicles.

Speaking about the show’s Bushtucker Trials, he told The Sun: “Witchetty grubs hold no fears for me. I am ready to confront them.

“As for penises and testicles of kangaroos and crocodiles, all I can say is, if you were brought up … on a farm on Exmoor, then you will know that masses and masses of lambs’ fry is what you end up with after you’ve castrated the lambs.

“So I don’t know that a lamb’s ­testicle is necessarily different from a kangaroo’s testicle … Lambs’ testicles taste a bit like sweetbread.”

The author, who has never seen an episode of I’m A Celebrity and is not sure that he can tell hosts Ant and Dec apart, said he has no concerns about his health.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
He said he would speak up for his son, who has been under pressure over his handling of the Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case in Iran and was a key figure in the campaign to leave the EU, in any political debate in the jungle.

“You have no idea how much I will defend him …. But I doubt the people in the camp are going to be spending much time talking about Brexit,” he said.

Boxer Amir Khan, Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine, Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, Made In Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo and Saturdays singer Vanessa White are among the other stars going into the jungle for the reality TV series, which begins on Sunday.


