I'm A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt splits from boyfriend

Scarlett Moffatt has split up with boyfriend Luke Crodden.

The I’m A Celebrity winner, 26, and hairdresser Luke, 28, are said to have moved in together after she won the jungle show in December.

A spokeswoman for the star has confirmed that the pair have called it a day – but said there would be no further comment.

Scarlett Moffatt (Victoria Jones/PA) The Sun quoted a source as saying: “Scarlett is sad about the break-up but she really hopes they can remain friends.”

She previously told OK!: “It sounds a bit crazy but we moved in together after a month!

“I haven’t necessarily been lucky in love, but Luke’s the male me and I’m the female him… I’ve never felt this way before.”

Scarlett Moffatt and Ant and Dec (Matt Crossick/PA) The former Gogglebox star has landed several TV jobs since being crowned queen of the jungle.

She’ll help Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec when the show returns later this year.

And she has also signed up to front a return of reality dating show, Streetmate, and join forces with presenter and comedian Alan Carr as they co-host a new entertainment series.