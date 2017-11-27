Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

I'm A Celebrity viewers slate 'Mardy Vardy' after trial

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 10:54 pm

Rebekah Vardy has been savaged by I’m A Celebrity viewers who think she was “bossy” and “rude” during the live trial.

Many are now calling her “Mardy Vardy” or “Lord Vardymort” for getting irritated at teammate Shappi Khorsandi during the Battle Of The Sexes challenge.

The pair had to race Jamie Lomas and Dennis Wise across the bush, with the winning team securing a lavish meal for either the male or female campers.

Comedian Khorsandi struggled with aspects of the gruelling race but failed to get much sympathy from Vardy, who snapped at her to “stop talking and swim” and “focus” better.

“Someone needs to tell Mardy Vardy that shouting at someone isn’t a) motivating or b) teamwork,” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

“Mardy Vardy is so bleeding competitive ‘FOCUS SHAPPI!!’” tweeted another.

One said: “Becky Vardy is taking this all a bit seriously isn’t she! Never known someone so bossy!”

“Rebekah Vardy doesn’t take any prisoners, does she?” joked another person.

Another asked: “Rebekah Vardy dishing out the orders and demands, like who made you Queen of the Jungle already?”

Social media was flooded with hilarious video clips and memes poking fun at Vardy’s antics.

Vardy was left disappointed after geeing Khorsandi on failed to do the trick, and the women lost the trial.

The male campers were treated to a tasty feast as their prize for winning.


