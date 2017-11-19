I’m A Celebrity line-up: who are this year’s campers?

This year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! features a host of famous faces, including sports stars, a former politician, a comedian and a YouTube personality.
Here are the 10 contestants who will be sitting around the campfire this weekend.
:: Amir Khan, 30
Amir Khan is a professional boxer and former unified light-welterweight champion. He will have to leave his wife Faryal, who is four months pregnant, to enter the jungle.
:: Stanley Johnson, 77
Father of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Stanley Johnson has been a politician in his own right, serving as a Member of the European Parliament. Unlike his son Boris though, he came out in favour of remaining in the European Union.
:: Shappi Khorsandi, 44
Iranian-born UK-raised comedian Shappi Khorsandi has appeared on Have I Got News For You and QI during her career.
The stand up comic had to flee Iran aged three with her father Hadi Khorsandi, after he wrote a satirical poem about the Islamic Revolution and received death threats.
:: Rebekah Vardy, 35
Rebekah Vardy’s family was thrust into the limelight after her husband Jamie Vardy helped Leicester City on their way to an unlikely Premier League win in 2016. The mother-of-four said she is looking forward to the public seeing another side to her, and that she is more than just a “Wag”.
:: Jennie McAlpine, 33
Actress Jennie McAlpine is most famous for playing Fiz Brown in Coronation Street, a role she has had since 2001.
She said her biggest trial will be leaving her son Albert, who will celebrate his third birthday while she’s in the jungle.
:: Dennis Wise, 50
Former footballer Dennis Wise had a lengthy career as a Chelsea midfielder and manager.
The ex-England player said he thinks he has upset too many football fans over the years to win the show.
:: Jamie Lomas, 42
Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas has only just left the Channel 4 soap after playing bad boy Warren Fox on and off for more than a decade. He said he will miss his children but hopes to do them proud.
:: Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, 23
Made In Chelsea star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo said her dream fellow contestant would be Boris Johnson, and she won’t be far off when she shares a campfire with his father. Last year, the 23-year-old tweeted that she was “having a slight problem recognising the majority of people” taking part in I’m A Celebrity.
:: Vanessa White, 28
Member of girl group The Saturdays, Vanessa White might have a tough time adjusting to jungle life, as she admitted she has a fear of bugs. Her fellow bandmate Mollie King is currently starring in Strictly Come Dancing.
:: Jack Maynard, 22
Jack Maynard is the first YouTube vlogger to enter the jungle. The social media star will celebrate his 23rd birthday inside the camp.