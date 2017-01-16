Identity of Hollyoaks' latest victim is revealed in shocking episode

Hollyoaks fans were left reeling after an explosive episode in which Eva Falco was killed off.

The shock twist saw Eva murdered by Grace Black as she was trying to run off with Liam.

❤️ @hollyoaksofficial #liam #eva #leva #forever #hollyoaks #evasescape A photo posted by Kerry Bennett (@kerry_bennett_) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:56am PST

It seems Grace had been determined to exact revenge after Eva’s part in Esther’s shooting, and she got there just in time.

The episode stunned fans of the soap, despite Hollyoaks bosses dropping clues on social media all day.

OMG @Hollyoaks KILLED OFF EVA she's back! Bad girl Grace. 😈 #Hollyoaks — Maxine Kingston (@missmaxineutd) January 16, 2017

OMG #hollyoaks KILLED OFF EVA!!! GobSmacked! 😡 — benji nowland (@Nowland_Ben) January 16, 2017

And despite her murderous tendencies, viewers were more than a little pleased to see Grace in action.

Grace Black strikes again.. Love her answer to everything - kill them just like that! 😂😂 #Hollyoaks — Lisa Barnes (@Lise_M_Barnes) January 16, 2017

Many fans also said they were sorry to see the end of Eva, who was played by Kerry Bennett.

Really gonna miss you @kerry_bennett_ you were soo brilliant as Eva 😰 Good Luck for whatever is next 💖 xxx #HollyoaksExpress #Hollyoaks — Bella Kardash-Cullen (@xbella_95x) January 16, 2017

Nooo! I'm going to miss Eva so much she was one of my favourite characters ever in #Hollyoaks! I will miss @kerry_bennett_ so much! — Hollyoaks Fan❤💛 (@Hollyoaksx2017) January 16, 2017

Now we’ll have to wait and see what the fall-out is. Will Grace be found out?