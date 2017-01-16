Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Identity of Hollyoaks' latest victim is revealed in shocking episode

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 08:33 pm

Hollyoaks fans were left reeling after an explosive episode in which Eva Falco was killed off.

The shock twist saw Eva murdered by Grace Black as she was trying to run off with Liam.

❤️ @hollyoaksofficial #liam #eva #leva #forever #hollyoaks #evasescape

A photo posted by Kerry Bennett (@kerry_bennett_) on

It seems Grace had been determined to exact revenge after Eva’s part in Esther’s shooting, and she got there just in time.

The episode stunned fans of the soap, despite Hollyoaks bosses dropping clues on social media all day.

And despite her murderous tendencies, viewers were more than a little pleased to see Grace in action.

Many fans also said they were sorry to see the end of Eva, who was played by Kerry Bennett.

Now we’ll have to wait and see what the fall-out is. Will Grace be found out?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Soaps, Eva Falco, Grace Black, Hollyoaks,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hollyoaks teases clues about who will make a shock exit tonight

Lindsay Lohan is hanging out with Tinie Tempah, no big deal

Cilla Black statue unveiled in Liverpool

Kris Kristofferson to perform on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage?


Lifestyle

Peter Dowdall examines early growth at the garden of Hester Forde

Meet eight Irish heroes who stood out in 2016

Forget about Blue Monday - it was made up by a holiday company to sell winter breaks

Margo Price is wearing her heart on her record sleeve

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 