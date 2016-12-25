Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Husband of Jo Cox delivers moving alternative Christmas message

Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 03:38 pm

The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox has delivered this year’s alternative Christmas message in which he called for an end to the “rise of hatred”.

Brendan Cox paid tribute to his wife and reflected on the “awful year for our family” in the Channel 4 broadcast.

He also told viewers that now is the “moment to reach out to somebody that might disagree with us”.

The message was lauded by those on social media.

Mrs Cox was shot and stabbed to death by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair in her Batley and Spen constituency days before June’s EU referendum.

The 41-year-old, the mother of two young children, was an outspoken critic of strategic policy in Syria and a humanitarian who campaigned for women’s rights around the world.

Her husband of seven years recorded the tribute on the converted Dutch barge which the family called home.

In the message, which is traditionally billed as an alternative to the Queen’s annual Christmas Day address, Mr Cox said: “Jo loved Christmas, the games, the traditions, the coming together of friends and family and above all the excitement of our kids.

“This year we’ll try to remember how lucky we were to have Jo in our lives for so long – and not how unlucky we were to have her taken from us.

“2016 has been an awful year for our family, and it’s been a divisive one for the wider world.”

Mr Cox added that his wife quoted Edmund Burke, who said that all that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men and women “to do nothing”, just a few weeks before she died.

In previous years the alternative Christmas message has been delivered by whistle-blower Edward Snowden, the parents of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, campaigner Katie Piper and reality star Sharon Osbourne.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Brendan Cox, Channel 4, Christmas, Jo Cox,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Viewers can't believe the guy who plays Alex Hunter in Fifa's The Journey is the baddie in Doctor Who

Guess who the latest person to join Celebrity Big Brother might be?

Mary-Anne shows the world how you win Bake Off in five steps

The Great Christmas Bake Off brought back loads of old faces and it made everyone feel all fuzzy inside


Lifestyle

Unforgettable music moments of 2016

Driverless cars are out of our control

Irish broadcasters tell us what they'll be wearing for Christmas

Gaelscoil Carrigaline experts explain the magic of Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 