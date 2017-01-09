Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Hugh Laurie hits out at Donald Trump as The Night Manager bags two Golden Globes

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 02:39 am

Hugh Laurie appeared to take aim at President-elect Donald Trump after winning a Golden Globe for his role in The Night Manager.

The British actor was named best supporting actor in a television series for his portrayal of arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper in the BBC thriller.

His co-star in The Night Manager, British actress Olivia Colman, also won the best supporting actress award.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
On stage, Hugh joked that he was collecting the award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the “last ever Golden Globes”.

“I don’t mean to be gloomy,” he said.

“It’s just it has ‘Hollywood’, ‘foreign’ and ‘press’ in the title. To some Republicans even the word ‘association’ is slightly sketchy.

“I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere.”

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Golden Globes, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, The Night Manager,

