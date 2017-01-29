Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Hugh Jackman: I was 'average at best' when I first started shooting as Wolverine

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 06:29 pm

Hugh Jackman has admitted he came in for some criticism when he first started playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies almost 18 years ago.

The Australian actor, now applauded for his portrayal of the clawed mutant, said when he started shooting scenes for the first movie – which was his first big screen outing in the US – he was “nervous” and rather “average”, reported E! News.

Hugh plays Wolverine (Fox Pictures UK)
Speaking at the Producers Guild Awards across the pond, the star said film bosses picked him up on it.

Hugh was quoted as saying: “I was pretty tight. I was nervous. I was average, to be honest, at best.”

A movie head honcho had a chat with the actor after a few weeks.

The actor said: “He told me that he believed in me, that from the moment he’d seen my tape he had a gut feeling I was the guy, but watching my dailies was like watching someone put a lampshade over a light.”

:: Hugh’s ninth outing as the character, Logan, is due out this year.

