Hugh Grant, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and the other Oscars 2017 snubs

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 04:34 pm

Hugh Grant and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are among the stars snubbed by the Oscars, despite scoring nods from Bafta and the Golden Globes.

Aaron was the surprise winner of the best supporting actor Globe, beating presumptive favourite and Moonlight star Mahershala Ali – but he failed to turn that triumph into recognition from the Academy.

Hugh Grant will not be picking up an award at this ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Hugh was expected to pick up a nomination for his work in Florence Foster Jenkins, but missed out to surprise contender Michael Shannon for Nocturnal Animals.

Emily Blunt missed out on a best actress nomination for The Girl On The Train, as did Amy Adams for Arrival.

Instead, our very own Ruth Negga scored a slot in the category, alongside Isabelle Huppert for French-language film Elle.

Ruth Negga was a surprise pick (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Ken Loach’s film about the British welfare state, I, Daniel Blake, was completely overlooked by the Academy, despite its success at the Bafta nominations, while Tom Hanks’ performance in Sully was also excluded from contention, as was Annette Bening’s performance in 20th Century Women and Taraji P Henson’s in Hidden Figures.

Tom’s director Clint Eastwood was also overlooked, as was Denzel Washington for his directing work on Fences – he was nominated in the best actor category – and Martin Scorsese for Silence.

There were no nods this time for Clint Eastwood (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Crude superhero film Deadpool failed to earn any nominations despite some predicting it would score a best picture nod, and Finding Nemo sequel Finding Dory was a surprise omission from the animated film category.

