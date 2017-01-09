Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

How did the stars react as Meryl Streep took aim at Donald Trump at the Golden Globes?

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 09:58 am

Meryl Streep’s Hollywood friends and colleagues rushed to praise her Golden Globes speech, where she criticised President-elect Donald Trump without mentioning his name.

Streep hit out at Trump’s treatment of a disabled New York Times journalist after he shuddered and flailed his arms in a speech in 2015, and spoke about the diversity of the film community.

Meghan McCain, the daughter of former presidential candidate John McCain, was among the high-profile critics of the speech, writing:

Meryl was presented the award for her outstanding contribution to the world of entertainment.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Donald Trump, Golden Globes, Meryl Streep,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Read Meryl Streep's emotional Golden Globes speech in full

Everything you need to know about Golden Globe winner Claire Foy

U2 announce Croke Park gig

Kim Kardashian robbery sparks at least 15 arrests


Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 