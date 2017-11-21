Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Horror for Corrie’s Faye as she discovers that evil Phelan raped her mother

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 01:13 pm

Coronation Street is about to be rocked as Faye Windass discovers that the villainous Pat Phelan raped her mother Anna.

The big reveal will come next week as complications continue following Seb Franklin’s (Harry Visinoni) fall from a ladder that left him in hospital.

Phelan (Connor McIntyre) is gradually using his powers of manipulation to frame Anna (Debbie Rush) for the accident, telling Seb that he saw Anna go into a solicitor’s office shortly before he fell.

As Anna faces prison and Faye (Ellie Leach) begins to question her mother’s innocence, Faye turns to brother Gary (Mikey North) to grill him for the truth.

But as the pressure mounts, her revelation that she and Seb plan to move in with Phelan pushes Gary to breaking point and he tells her how Phelan forced Anna into sex as a trade-off to protect her family.

It could mark a dangerous moment for Gary, already embroiled in a cycle of blackmail by Phelan, who knows about his affair with Nicola behind partner Sarah Platt’s back.

:: Coronation Street continues at 7.30pm on ITV on Wednesday.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentSoapsUKShowbizCorrieUKAnna Windass

