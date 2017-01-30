Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Hollywood's biggest stars rocked pale and perfect gowns at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 12:54 am

As the awards season kicks into high gear, Hollywood’s biggest stars dusted off another ball gown for another glittering ceremony.

There was not a hair out of place as the glitterati arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Fresh from her triumphant Golden Globes speech, Meryl Streep opted for this flowing white, long-sleeved gown.

Meryl Streep (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Felicity Huffman accessorised her glamorous pale gown with her husband William H Macy.

William H Macy and Felicity Huffman (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams matched her pink gown with a flash of dark lipstick and a jewelled clutch.

Maisie Williams (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Westworld star Thandie Newton chose a heavily-embellished gown with a dramatic asymmetric shoulder detail and eye-catching skirt.

Thandie Newton (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Viola Davis arrived in a strapless white column gown with her husband Julius.

Viola Davis (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Emily Blunt, who is nominated for best lead actress for The Girl On The Train, arrived with her husband John Krasinski.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt (Jordan Strauss/AP)
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco opted for this diaphanous Marchesa gown for the ceremony.

Kaley Cuoco (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Bucking the pale trend was Kate Hudson, who chose a black gown with sequinned panels and a floral detail on the waist.

Kate Hudson (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Janelle Monae who stars in two nominated films – Moonlight and Hidden Figures – stuck to her signature monochrome with this dramatic dress.

Janelle Monae arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
Janelle Monae (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The SAG Awards are taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

