Hollywood just can't get enough of Meryl Streep following her Trump takedown

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 02:33 pm

Meryl Streep is continuing to feel the love after she took aim at US president-elect Donald Trump at the Golden Globes.

The award-winning actress used part of her acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement gong to criticise Trump for appearing to mock a reporter’s disability on the campaign trail.

Trump denied that he was mocking the reporter and called Meryl “overrated”, but it seems most of the public disagrees.

Donald Trump (David Cheskin/PA)
A galaxy of stars have spoken out in support of Meryl, with Barbra Streisand and George Clooney among the latest.

Barbra told MSNBC Hardball host Chris Matthews in a phone interview that she completely agreed with Meryl and called Trump’s actions “so beneath the dignity of the presidency let alone any respectful person”.

George Clooney (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/PA)
Hollywood star George also defended Meryl, saying that “I support her right forever” to speak out.

Plenty of celebrities have also pointed out that Trump should have better things to do than tweet about an actress.

Katie Holmes posted a picture of Meryl on Instagram and wrote: “We are so blessed to be inspired by this incredible, remarkable woman.”

She said she was “forever in awe and so deeply moved” by the star’s words.

