Hollyoaks teases clues about who will make a shock exit tonight

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 01:59 pm

Hollyoaks fans are making guesses after the creators released a series of clues about who will be leaving the show tonight.

A surprise exit will see a character leave the soap for good in Monday night’s episode and smart social media users reckon they have worked out who it might be.

In a train-themed game, creators will reveal clues spelling out the name of the departing character.

The first was via a Facebook-like post, as viewers tuned in to watch a cartoon cat being drawn on screen.

Hollyoaks – #HollyoaksExpress LIVE: Platform 1 | Facebook

Another clue will follow later in the afternoon in the form of a mysterious Twitter post and then a YouTube video before the episode itself airs at 7pm on E4.

Basing their guess on the initials ‘C’, ‘A’, ‘T’, some viewers have surmised that it might be Amy Barnes.

Others, meanwhile, are taking their cues from the railway theme, guessing Eva Falco or Liam Donovan after a recent trailer emerged hinting at the pair running away together on a train.

Looks like you will have to hold on a few hours to find out for sure!

KEYWORDS Showbiz Soaps, Showbiz TV, Amy Barnes, Eva Falco, Hollyoaks, Liam Donovan,

