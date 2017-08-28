Hollyoaks releases Amy murder whodunnit trailer

Hollyoaks fans hoping to work out who killed Amy Barnes can now watch a trailer that could provide the clues they need.

The character, played by Ashley Slanina-Davies, was killed off on her wedding day and the trial against the key suspect is about to begin.

Her ex and the father of her children, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), is the main character in the frame, but the new trailer explores who the other possible murderers could be.

Suspects include James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), who is representing Ste in court but also framing him; Ryan Knight (Duncan James) – Amy’s husband who was having an affair with Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) behind her back; Ste’s fiance Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool); and Detective Sergeant Armstrong (Andrew Hayden Smith), who has a history of terrorising young women and stalked Amy before her death.

The clip shows alternate versions of the night Amy died with each of the suspects in her flat in the hours leading up to the crime.

Ste is the main suspect (Lime Pictures)

Viewers can also watch a Facebook Live trial special on Thursday August 31, from 4.34pm, when each of the suspects will be interviewed.

The trailer is available to view from 9am on Monday and the trial episodes begin on Friday September 1 on E4 and Monday September 4 on Channel 4.