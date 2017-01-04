Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens reunite for duet

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 04:26 pm

High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens got back together for a performance nine years after last sharing the screen.

The actresses – who found fame alongside each other as teenagers in the beloved trilogy – rocked a cover of Elle King’s Ex’s And Oh’s in a video which was posted on Ashley’s YouTube channel.

Vanessa Hudgens (Richard Shotwell/AP/PA)
The stars are seen sitting in a tent barefoot, and both show off their vocals as Ashley’s husband Chris French plays the guitar.

True to their HSM form, both collapse in giggles by the end of the track.

Ashley explained that the pair hadn’t actually had a duet during their High School Musical days.

“We’re really excited to do this because this is actually our first duet together,” she said. “We did not have a song in High School Musical, just the two of us. We always wanted one.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Ashley Tisdale, High School Musical, Vanessa Hudgens,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Will.i.am hails greater 'freedom' on The Voice after show's switch from BBC to ITV

Michael Keaton breaks silence about leaving Batman franchise

Cheryl 'blown away' by CBB housemate Stacy Francis on X Factor

Kadeena Cox has sports funding cut after signing up for The Jump


Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 