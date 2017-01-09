Hidden Figures soars past Rogue One to top US box office

Films fans in the US propelled the Nasa drama Hidden Figures past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at the box office.

Hidden Figures, which tells the true story of three black female mathematicians integral to the early success of the American space programme, sold $22.8 million (£18.7 million) in tickets over the weekend.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Star Wars/PA Images) That sum was enough to knock Rogue One from the top spot it held for three weeks.

The Star Wars spin-off finished second with $22 million (£18 million).

Hidden Figures opened in limited release over Christmas, but it found its first big chance to reach audiences when it expanded to more than 2,400 locations on Friday.