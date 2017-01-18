'He's trying to hurt me': Danielle Lloyd gets tearful over ex Jamie O'Hara

Danielle Lloyd has said that she thinks her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara is trying to “hurt” her while he is in the Celebrity Big Brother House.

She also said that she has been the victim of an attempted robbery at her home after he spoke about the expensive gifts – including cars – he previously bought her while on the Channel 5 programme.

Danielle went on This Morning to discuss her upset over Jamie’s talking about her in the CBB house and said that she has been suffering with “anxiety attacks”.

Jamie O’Hara and Danielle Lloyd in 2010 (Mike Egerton EMPICS Sport/PA Images) She told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that footballer Jamie asked her not to talk about him in the press, and that she was upset he is now speaking about her on television.

She said: “He’s tried to paint me as something I’m not. It’s not my fault his career didn’t pan out the way he wanted it to.”

With tears in her eyes, she said: “It’s heartbreaking, I’ve tried to move on with my life and he obviously regrets what he’s done to me in the past and now he’s trying to blame me for not wanting to stay in that relationship any more… I think he’s trying to hurt me.”

Danielle said that, as the mother of his three children, he should not be speaking about her on TV.

Jamie O’Hara (Channel 5) Jamie – a former Tottenham Hotspur player – discussed gifts with his housemates, including a white Bentley, he had bought Danielle as a present and openly spoke about his finances and how he supports his ex-wife and their sons.

She said that she now feels threatened because of his actions.

Former Miss England and ex-CBB star Danielle said: “Someone tried to basically steal the cars off the drive and I found somebody scrambling over the fence… I’ve had people driving past and videoing my house. I don’t know if someone is trying to break in.

“I’ve got his children at home, I don’t think he’s thought about the consequences.”

Danielle said their sons are not going to watch CBB because of what their father has been saying, and that her son Archie has had other children talk about his father to him at school.

“It’s not nice, I have to deal with that,” she said.

She said she supports herself financially and that she has her own money and disagreed with Jamie’s assertions that she wanted to live a “lifestyle of luxury” based on his previous earnings as a footballer.

During the live TV chat, she revealed that she has turned down offers to enter the CBB house herself to confront her ex and that she wants to address their issues in private.

Danielle and Jamie began their relationship in 2009 and became married in 2012, before she filed for divorce in 2014.