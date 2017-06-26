Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here’s why Glastonbury won’t be on next year

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 02:50 pm

If you’re anything like us you’re timelines have been bombarded with everything and anything Glastonbury related.

So much so that you’ve already pop into the whatsapp group chat to make them promise that you’ll all go next year.

Well, sad news folks, the famous music festival will next be taking place in 2018 and here’s why.

It’s a fallow year.

Every six years the festival takes a year off to give the land a chance to recover.

Although festival organiser, Michael Eavis said that he would delay the fallow year if one band re-forms (and we’re pretty sure it’s not One Direction).

As a result the next festival at Worthy Farm will be in 2019 and you can register to buy tickets on the official Glastonbury website right now.

Registering is free and you need to upload a passport-style photograph of yourself.

Tickets for this year's festival set goers back £238 plus a £5 booking fee but the ticket price tends to increase every year.

