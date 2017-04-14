Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here’s who’s on Graham Norton’s couch tonight

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 12:45 pm

It’s always a good Friday when Graham Norton graces us with his presence and tonight he’s turned good into great with this chat show line-up.

Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson will be dropping by to chat about her recent Olivier win, as well perform her new single, Remember Me.

Actor Warren Beatty, who famously announced the wrong winner at this year’s Oscars,

Will be dropping by to chat about the incident two months on.

Comedian Miranda Hart will be chatting about her role West End debut as Miss Hannigan in Annie and Peter Capaldi will be on to talk about his final season on Doctor Who.

Who needs the pubs?

