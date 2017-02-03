Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here’s who’ll be on Graham Norton’s couch tonight

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 12:17 pm

The Graham Norton Show is packed with Hollywood stars this evening.

Hollywood great Annette Bening will be on to talk about her new film 20th Century Women, which is set to hit the big screen next Friday.

As the countdown to the Oscars enters its final month, Hacksaw Ridge lead Andrew Garfield will be chatting about his Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Teenage star Asa Butterfield will also be on as his romantic sci-fi flick The Space Between Us premieres in America today, ahead of its Irish release.

Asa Butterfield on the show (PA Images on behalf of So TV/PA Wire)

Elbow will be the musical guests on the show.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS graham norton

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sharkwater director Rob Stewart missing after dive off Florida

Kings Of Leon announce major Dublin gig

Vogue Williams pulls out of The Jump as she becomes first casualty of 2017 show

Skepta and Bruno Mars latest acts confirmed to perform at Brit Awards


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

My best gig ever: New book asked people to recall their favourite concert

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 