Here’s who’ll be on Graham Norton’s couch tonight

The Graham Norton Show is packed with Hollywood stars this evening.

Hollywood great Annette Bening will be on to talk about her new film 20th Century Women, which is set to hit the big screen next Friday.

As the countdown to the Oscars enters its final month, Hacksaw Ridge lead Andrew Garfield will be chatting about his Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Teenage star Asa Butterfield will also be on as his romantic sci-fi flick The Space Between Us premieres in America today, ahead of its Irish release.

Asa Butterfield on the show (PA Images on behalf of So TV/PA Wire)

Elbow will be the musical guests on the show.