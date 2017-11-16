Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here's who will join the host of A-lister on this Friday's Late Late

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 03:05 pm

It has already been reported that the A-list cast of Daddy’s Home 2 will be making an appearance on the Late Late show this Friday.

Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow will be chatting about working together on Daddy’s Home 2 and how the bane of every Irish father’s life – the immersion – features in one of the funniest scenes in the film.

Gibson will be chatting about his friendship with President Michael D Higgins, filming Braveheart in Ireland and his strong ties to Longford.

He even attempts to beat Ferrell, another son of ‘The O’Farrell County’, in a “Longford-off”.

All four also addressed the ongoing fallout from the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and others in Hollywood.

Also on The Late Late Show this weekend, comedian Peter Kay will be dropping by to tickle funny bones along with Alison Spittle who is putting the Midlands on the map with her critically acclaimed new show Nowhere Fast.

Star of The Missing James Nesbitt will tell viewers why he is throwing his support behind Holles Street’s RetCam appeal to raise funds for vital equipment to help save the eyesight of premature babies.

Music provided by Ham Sandwich and the legendary Christy Moore, who will also be chatting to Tubs about his new album, On the Road.


