Here's what you'll be watching on TV3 this winter…

TV3 have released their autumn/winter schedule and it may be their most ambitious yet.

Not only have they announced the long-awaited Ireland’s Got Talent and Blind Date they’ve made several major announcements across News, Current Affairs, Documentary, Drama and Sport.

A full house at The National Concert Hall as TV3 MD Pat Kiely takes to the stage to open the #TV3NewSeason launch! BIG NEWS coming your way. pic.twitter.com/aug753gTTV — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) August 30, 2017

From love to heartbreak, Maia Dunphy will host new show Heartbreak Hotel.

This uplifting and challenging format will see heartbroken singletons gather for a weekend retreat to face the true issues and reasons why they have been so unlucky in love.

Other major entertainment programming includes Living with Lucy which will see Lucy Kennedy pack her bags and move in with well-known faces such as GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald, Kerry politician Michael Healy-Rae and former Eastenders actress, Daniella Westbrook.

Alongside new Irish entertainment, TV3 continues to be the exclusive broadcaster for some of the biggest UK shows including The X-Factor, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, The Voice, Britain’s Got Talent and of course, Gogglebox Ireland.

Tapping into our national obsession with all things property, an all-new interior design show comes to TV3 starring Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and design specialist Neville Knott.

Also, Marco Pierre White finds out which celebrity sizzles in the kitchen and which famous face flops in a brand new series The Restaurant.

TV3’s new current affairs programme The Tonight Show will launch in September with presenters Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates and Sarah McInerney joins TV3’s Current Affairs line- up with The Sunday Show.

Under the documentary strand True Lives, comes a number of compelling new documentaries including Killer in the Family, a look at murder-suicide in Ireland; Baby Hater, sees comedienne Joanne McNally question why people think she’s wrong to not want kids.

Presented by Paul Williams, Ireland’s Jihadis takes a look at the threat of radical extremism in Ireland.

Ireland’s Refugee Hotel looks at how the local community react to their new neighbours when 240 Syrian refugees arrive to an abandoned hotel in a remote town in the west of Ireland.

A new, four-part documentary series The Babymakers, will follow the stories of six couples as they embark on the often harrowing but always hopeful journey of IVF at one of Ireland’s most established fertility clinics.

TV3’s daily home-grown shows, Ireland AM, Elaine, The Six O’Clock Show, Xpose, Saturday AM and Sunday AM will all continue.