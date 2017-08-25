Here’s what the weather will be like for Electric Picnic

The wait is over ladies and gents, Electric Picnic is nearly upon us and if you’re anything like us, you’ve already began planning.

But before you begin located your wellies and poncho’s, we’ve got some good news for you.

IT’S GOING TO BE DRY!

According to Accuweather.com and Weather.com, temperatures will lie in the ranges of 22 - 23 degrees.

With intervals of cloud and sunshine holding all weekend - apart from a light shower forecasted for Sunday after midnight (sure what's a festival without a little rain).

This year's headline acts include, Duran Duran, The XX, Interpol, London Grammar and Chaka Khan.