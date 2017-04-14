Here’s what the Late Late Show has in store for us tonight

Good Friday, the one day we are forced to sit inside on a Friday night as all the pubs are closed.

So tonight our national broadcaster has treated us with a country music bonanza.

Every year the special attracts thousands of viewers and stands as their most popular special, next to the Toy Show of course.

This year the show is going pure country with two hours of music and chat with the who’s who on the Irish country scene.

Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh, Mick Flavin, Michael English, Cliona Hagan, John Hogan, Declan Nerney and Louise Morrissey, just to name a few.

Legendary singer Brendan Shine will be sitting down with Tubs to reveal the true meaning of his biggest hit, ‘Do You Want You Old Lobby Washed Down?’

The song that was such a hit, Pope John Paul II left Ireland to the sound of a band playing it.

Legends of Midlands country music will also be dropping by including TR Dallas and Foster and Allen.

The Queens of Country – Margo, Philomena Begley and Susan McCann – will be reuniting for a very special performance.

Viewers can also look forward to appearances by RTÉ Irish Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year Mike Denver and The Three Amigos - Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell and Patrick Feeney - as well as Lee Matthews, Gerry Guthrie, Jimmy Devine, Johnny Brady and Marc Roberts.

And last but not least, the night of unique performances will include a very special opening number featuring a host of stars singing the enduring hit ‘Country Roads’.

Well there is one thing we, as Irish people, love more than the phrase ‘one for everyone in the audience’ and that’s a good jive.

Tune in tonight to RTÉ One at 9.35pm to catch the party!