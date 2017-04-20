Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here’s what everybody had to say about Fair City’s explosive episode

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 08:40 am

It has been an epic year for Fair City with some of the biggest, tensest and thrilling storylines for the fair folk in Carrigstown.

Last night saw the first of the the soap’s first ever two-hander episode and let’s just say it was an explosive one.

It all began when Paul confronted Niamh about her affair with Marcus, this led to Niamh knocking out Paul with a bottle of whiskey.

Niamh leaves Paul lying unconscious at home and goes to pick up her car in the garage with Ruth in tow.

Viewers were left shocked at the unexpected twist.

*SPOILER ALERT*

The incident ultimately results in a fire at the garage which threatens Orla's life.

Is Paul still alive? Will Niamh and Ruth make an escape? WE NEED TO KNOW!!

The second part of the episode airs tonight on RTÉ One at 8:30pm.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Corrie killer Rob Donovan 'frontrunner in Ken whodunnit'

Googling myself ended in full depression, says Blake Lively

Prince's estate to take legal action over bid to release unpublished tracks

Julia Roberts named the World's Most Beautiful Woman


Lifestyle

Don’t let manners evaporate in puff of vaping smoke

Where does a healthy interest in video games become a dangerous obsession?

Linkin Park join the dots to world of grime and beyond

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 