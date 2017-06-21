Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here’s what Ed Sheeran requested on his Glastonbury rider

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 05:07 pm

Ed Sheeran’s Glastonbury backstage rider has been revealed and it has put festival organisers back a whopping …. £58 (€66).

Yes, you read that right.

The ginger singers ‘list of demands’ is mostly likely to go down in history as the most un rock&roll rider ever.

Wait for it …

    1 Bottle of Robinson’s orange squash

    1 jar of Manuka Honey

    6 cans of Fanta Orange

    6 cans of Coca-Cola

    6 cans of Diet Coke

    6 cans of Sprite

Sounds like more of a school tour checklist to us.

Katy Perry, who will also be performing at Glasto for the first time this year, has opted for some wine, mixer and dried fruit.

    1 Dried Apple

    1 Dried Pear

    1 Dried edamame beans

    1 Pack of freeze dried strawberries

    1 Pack of pitta bread

    1 Salsa pot

    1 Bottle of Pinot Grigio

    1 bottle of Sprite

What happened to rock and roll, folks?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter pens open letter to him on Facebook

Jamie Foxx leads praise for ‘amazing’ Baby Driver director Edgar Wright

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe welcomes baby boy

Dozens of Glasto-goers are treated by paramedics due to hot weather


Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 