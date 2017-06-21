Here’s what Ed Sheeran requested on his Glastonbury rider

Ed Sheeran’s Glastonbury backstage rider has been revealed and it has put festival organisers back a whopping …. £58 (€66).

Yes, you read that right.

The ginger singers ‘list of demands’ is mostly likely to go down in history as the most un rock&roll rider ever.

Wait for it …

1 Bottle of Robinson’s orange squash 1 jar of Manuka Honey 6 cans of Fanta Orange 6 cans of Coca-Cola 6 cans of Diet Coke 6 cans of Sprite

Sounds like more of a school tour checklist to us.

Katy Perry, who will also be performing at Glasto for the first time this year, has opted for some wine, mixer and dried fruit.

1 Dried Apple 1 Dried Pear 1 Dried edamame beans 1 Pack of freeze dried strawberries 1 Pack of pitta bread 1 Salsa pot 1 Bottle of Pinot Grigio 1 bottle of Sprite

What happened to rock and roll, folks?