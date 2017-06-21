Here’s what Ed Sheeran requested on his Glastonbury rider

Ed Sheeran’s Glastonbury backstage rider has been revealed and it has put festival organisers back a whopping …. £58 (€66).
Yes, you read that right.
The ginger singers ‘list of demands’ is mostly likely to go down in history as the most un rock&roll rider ever.
Wait for it …
1 Bottle of Robinson’s orange squash
1 jar of Manuka Honey
6 cans of Fanta Orange
6 cans of Coca-Cola
6 cans of Diet Coke
6 cans of Sprite
Sounds like more of a school tour checklist to us.
Katy Perry, who will also be performing at Glasto for the first time this year, has opted for some wine, mixer and dried fruit.
1 Dried Apple
1 Dried Pear
1 Dried edamame beans
1 Pack of freeze dried strawberries
1 Pack of pitta bread
1 Salsa pot
1 Bottle of Pinot Grigio
1 bottle of Sprite
What happened to rock and roll, folks?