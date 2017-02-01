Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here’s the star of tomorrow night’s First Dates and some of you may already know him

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 02:50 pm

It’s our favourite time of the week, when we gladly watch Irish singles awkwardly go on a blind dates with other Irish singles - First Dates Ireland.

After the season premier gifted us with the adorable ‘first date duo’, Paddy and Lauren it hasn’t let us down.

And tomorrow night will be no different - meet Paddy Smyth.

Some of you may already know Paddy from his snapchat, ‘My Disabled Life’ where he documents his life dealing with Cerebral Palsy and generally being an all round ‘gas bitch’.

If you don’t follow Paddy on the popular social media platform, we can guarantee you that you’ll fall in love with him after watching RTÉ’s latest teaser.


You can watch Paddy’s reaction to the episode over on his snapchat, PaddyySymth.

Trust us, he is guaranteed to have you laughing out loud.

Tune in to First Dates on Thursday night at 9.30pm on RTÉ 2.

