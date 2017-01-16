Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here’s how you could still see U2 in concert

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 11:39 am

It’s been an emotion-filled few hours for U2 fans as tickets went on sale for the upcoming Croke Park gig.

Many super fans queued from Friday night for the chance to catch the band play in their hometown.

But alas most were left disappointed when the gig completely sold out in just six minutes.

Speaking to the Irish Times, a spokeswoman for the concert organisers said the band will not be adding a second Croke Park concert.

But don’t worry, you still have a few options.

The band will be taking the Joshua Tour to London, Berlin, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels, with tickets costing you the same as the Croke Park gig.

Tickets for their Berlin and Brussels shows are currently still available.

Unfortunately dates in France, Italy and London have all sold out.

Another option, if inclined, is purchasing tickets from Seatwave, a reselling website owned by Ticketmaster, for an average price of a seated ticket is €300+.

While a standing ticket could cost you, €800.

The highly-anticipated gig is scheduled to take place on Saturday July 22.

The band last played Croke Park back in 2009 as part of the 360° Tour.

