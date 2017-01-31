Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here's how to get your hands on Ed Sheeran tickets today

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 09:03 am

If you haven't been living under a rock, you are well aware that Ed Sheeran is set to take to Dublin's 3Arena on April 12 and 13.

The gigs are set to be one of the most highly-anticipated of 2017 and the first round of tickets go on sale today, January 31, at 10am.

The presale tickets will only be available from edsheeran.com and as always, the number of tickets available will be limited, so fastest finger first folks!

The tour kicks off in Italy on St Patrick’s Day and wraps up at the O2 in London on May 2.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 2 February from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.

Tickets prices for the gigs have yet to be announced.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

James Corden films his airport journey in protest at Trump's travel ban

The final Beauty & The Beast trailer is here and it's more magical than you ever imagined

Sir Bradley Wiggins: I'm not fussed about winning The Jump

The Jump line-up: All you need to know


Lifestyle

Children of Lir take flight again with folk-rock retelling by Fermoy brothers

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 