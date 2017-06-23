Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here’s how much The Late Late Show pay for their guests

Friday, June 23, 2017

Love it or hate it, The Late Late Show is one of the most popular TV shows in this country.

First broadcast in the July of 1962, the chat show is now the world's second longest-running chat show, after the American The Tonight Show.

So you can imagine, the who’s who of the Irish entertainment biz are eager to have a seat on the famous couch - especially when they are getting paid.

According to the Independent.ie, the broadcaster forked out more than €180,000 between 2015 and 2016 for its guests.

Under the Freedom of Information Act, which was first released to the Herald, showed RTÉ spent more than €90,000 in each year for guests, which include contributors and musical acts.

A total of €91,021 was spent in 2015 and over a 37 episode series, it worked out as €2,460 per episode.

That rose to €93,985 in 2016 which in turn bumped the average guest booking fee up to €2,540 per episode.

You’ll be glad to know that politicians and guests that are using the show to promote an album, programme or film are not paid.

