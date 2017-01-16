Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here’s how Hughie ‘mahogany’ Maughan achieved that look

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 10:10 am

It may have been all about the ladies on 'Dancing with the Stars' last night but it was Big Brother star Hughie Maughan’s mahogany look that stole the show.

So much so that he blended in with RTÉ’s set.

Fans quickly took to various social media platforms to hilariously comment on the ‘mishap’.

This morning mahogany, we mean Maughan spoke to Ryan Tubridy on his RTÉ Radio One show and explained how the look was achieved.

Before broadcast the star applied ten layers of St Tropez tan, but after he shower emerged from the shower he noticed that the tan became very blotchy.

To battle this, RTÉ’s make-up team blended the tan with makeup worn by singer Jamelia on The Voice Ireland.

The Ballymun native even trended worldwide.

Hughie’s fianceé, and former Big Brother star, Ryan Ruckledge then got in on the action.

Speaking to the Herald, the reality star said, "I don't care what people say on Twitter or whatever. It doesn't bother me at all. It's all a bit of fun and if people find it funny, that's good enough for me."

Here’s hoping he does the tango next week.

