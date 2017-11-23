Here’s everything you need to know about Glenda Gilson’s jewellery line

Glenda Gilson has launched a jewelry line, ‘G by Glenda Gilson’, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

Her very first collection features five necklaces at a price of €75.

Available in gold, rose gold and sterling, designs include a fairy, star, butterfly, infinity symbol and circle.

Each piece, which are hallmarked by Dublin Castle Assay, can also be purchased as a bracelet for €65.

Speaking at the launch, the former model said, “I have always worn jewellery, I’ve travelled all over the world and picked up jewellery pieces along the way.

“My first collection is inspired by everyday things around me. I wanted a collection that was durable, versatile and affordable.

“Each of the symbols reflect and define a little about me and my life.”

G by Glenda’ Gilson is available online at www.gbyglendagilson.com from November 25.