Here's a sneak peek at tonight's episode of The Voice UK

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 07:00 am

It’s the weekend at last, and episode two of The Voice UK is only a few hours away.

But if you can’t wait that long then don’t panic, because we have a sneak preview for you!

After raking in millions of viewers for its launch programme last week, the ITV song contest will see a fresh batch of hopeful singers ranging from 18 to 43 years of age. And there will be some very mixed reviews from the judges.

Not all of them will be impressed…

Jennifer Hudson (The Voice UK/PA)
Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK/PA)
But even they can’t help themselves when the boogie bug hits…

Will.i.am cannot control himself (The Voice UK/PA)
We will be seeing a mix of styles from the contestants as they take to the stage…

The Voice UK (The Voice UK/PA)
The Voice UK (The Voice UK/PA)
The Voice UK (The Voice UK/PA)
The Voice UK (The Voice UK/PA)
The Voice UK (The Voice UK/PA)
And there will be an extra guest!

Jennifer scooches over to make room on the red chair (The Voice UK/PA)
The Voice UK continues at 8pm on Saturday on ITV, with judges Sir Tom Jones, Gavin Rossdale, Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson.

