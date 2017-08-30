Here’s a peek inside Niall Horan’s very first solo gig in Dublin

Last night our very own Niall Horan kicked off his Flicker Session tour in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.
The gig marked the very first time that the Mullingar native played a gig since One Direction called it quits in 2015.
It is also the first time he played his upcoming debut solo album in full for fans.
Before the show, he took to his social media accounts to express his gratitude, nerves and excitement for the gig.
“Pretty cool that one of my best mates and his @bandwildyouth will be playing this place tonight with me,” he posted on Instagram speaking about the Olympia Theatre.
“Went to so many gigs here over the years and can't believe I'm playing it tonight”.
Ireland , I'm home . Really excited and nervous for tonight!— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 29, 2017
According to fans posts, you could hear a pin drop during some songs in the set, especially Flicker.
Thanks to a thread by @NaillTourNews, you can see for yourself:
7.) Flicker #FlickerSessionsDublin #FlickerSessions2017 pic.twitter.com/VenjmIzuBu— Flicker Sessions (@NiallTourNews) August 30, 2017
1.) The Tide #FlickerSessionsDublin #FlickerSessions2017 pic.twitter.com/enYWC7ZviQ— Flicker Sessions (@NiallTourNews) August 30, 2017
2.) Seeing Blind #FlickerSessionsDublin #FlickerSessions2017 pic.twitter.com/RaqbR0HsCI— Flicker Sessions (@NiallTourNews) August 30, 2017
8.) Too Much To Ask #FlickerSessionsDublin #FlickerSessions2017 pic.twitter.com/9hBKSYYnyr— Flicker Sessions (@NiallTourNews) August 30, 2017
10.) On The Loose #FlickerSessionsDublin #FlickerSessions2017 pic.twitter.com/QcGQ80lFtG— Flicker Sessions (@NiallTourNews) August 30, 2017
9.) Since We’re Alone #FlickerSessionsDublin #FlickerSessions2017 pic.twitter.com/o8Xer5nwSz— Flicker Sessions (@NiallTourNews) August 30, 2017
13.) Slow Hands #FlickerSessionsDublin #FlickerSessions2017 pic.twitter.com/gTFlq2VIYd— Flicker Sessions (@NiallTourNews) August 30, 2017
12.) Fools Gold #FlickerSessionsDublin #FlickerSessions2017 pic.twitter.com/jN6FbawZaw— Flicker Sessions (@NiallTourNews) August 30, 2017
11.) Mirrors #FlickerSessionsDublin #FlickerSessions2017 pic.twitter.com/0s0Tb7xrvL— Flicker Sessions (@NiallTourNews) August 30, 2017