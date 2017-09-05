Here are the TV Choice Awards winners

This year’s TV Choice Awards have been dished out at a ceremony in London, with Emmerdale clinching some of the top gongs.
Here is a list of the winners:
:: Best Soap
Emmerdale
:: Best New Drama
Little Boy Blue
:: Best Drama Series
Broadchurch
:: Best Actor
David Tennant, Broadchurch
:: Best Actress
Olivia Colman, Broadchurch
:: Best Family Drama in association with Magic Radio
Call The Midwife
:: Best Reality Show
I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
:: Best Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
:: Best Entertainment Show
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
:: Best Lifestyle Show
DIY SOS: The Big Build
:: Best Daytime Show
This Morning
:: Best Food Show
Gino’s Italian Escape: Hidden Italy
:: Best Factual Show
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
:: Best Comedy
Peter Kay’s Car Share
:: Best Soap Actor
Ryan Hawley, Emmerdale
:: Best Soap Actress
Charlotte Bellamy, Emmerdale
:: Best Soap Newcomer
Sally Dexter, Emmerdale
:: Outstanding Contribution To Television
Mary Berry