Here are the TV Choice Awards winners

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 07:11 am

This year’s TV Choice Awards have been dished out at a ceremony in London, with Emmerdale clinching some of the top gongs.

Here is a list of the winners:

:: Best Soap

Emmerdale

:: Best New Drama

Little Boy Blue

:: Best Drama Series

Broadchurch

David Tennant and Olivia Colman in their roles as Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller in Broadchurch
David Tennant and Olivia Colman star in Broadchurch (Patrick Redmond/ITV)

:: Best Actor

David Tennant, Broadchurch

:: Best Actress

Olivia Colman, Broadchurch

:: Best Family Drama in association with Magic Radio

Call The Midwife

:: Best Reality Show

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

:: Best Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly on the red carpet
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

:: Best Entertainment Show

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

:: Best Lifestyle Show

DIY SOS: The Big Build

:: Best Daytime Show

This Morning

:: Best Food Show

Gino’s Italian Escape: Hidden Italy

Paul O'Grady
Paul O’Grady (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

:: Best Factual Show

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

:: Best Comedy

Peter Kay’s Car Share

:: Best Soap Actor

Ryan Hawley, Emmerdale

:: Best Soap Actress

Charlotte Bellamy, Emmerdale

:: Best Soap Newcomer

Sally Dexter, Emmerdale

Mary Berry
Mary Berry (Ian West/PA)

:: Outstanding Contribution To Television

Mary Berry


