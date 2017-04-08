Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Here are all the gúnas from tonight’s Irish Film Television Awards

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 06:01 pm

The who’s who of Irish Film and Television are currently walking the red carpet at Dublin’s Mansion House for tonight’s IFTA awards.

IFTA-winning actress and comedienne Deirdre O’Kane is set to entertain the crowd as the host of the ceremony for the second year in a row.

Nominees include A-list homegrown actors such as Ruth Negga, Amy Huberman, Cillian Murphy and Michael Fassbender.

Up for key awards on the night are IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Michael Gambon, to recognize his 50 years in the industry.

So far, here’s who's been wearing what …

The entire ceremony and red carpet will be screened on RTÉ One on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:15pm.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Louis CK and Kate McKinnon got a serious case of the giggles on SNL last night

Patrick Bergin set to make Red Rock debut

The Sunday Game's Michael Lyster did an amazing lip-sync on The Ray D'Arcy Show

Alec Baldwin was back on SNL and he had a new impression to debut


Lifestyle

How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining

How to love your weeds

Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch

Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 