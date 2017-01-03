Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Heidi Montag's rumoured CBB stint in doubt after cryptic tweet

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 04:30 pm

Heidi Montag has sparked rumours that she isn’t going to be in Celebrity Big Brother after all by tweeting a confusing message.

The US reality TV star was thought to be among the former CBB housemates entering the house for the All Stars v New Stars series, alongside her hubby Spencer Pratt.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag (Channel 5)
But she has now tweeted that she is leaving London, leaving fans wondering whether that means she is jetting back across the pond instead of heading to the house.

However, most fans seem to believe that Heidi may just be bluffing, ahead of the official reveal during the CBB launch show.

Heidi and Spencer – dubbed “Speidi” – appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Celebrity Big Brother, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kylie Jenner named on list of most influential under-30s

Awkward! Sherlock fans spot a hilarious error

Audiences for most-watched Christmas Day TV shows hit record low

Nicola Roberts reveals she and Cheryl used to persuade pizza delivery men to pick up their shopping


Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 