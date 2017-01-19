Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

'Has your career reached rock bottom'? Fans react to the news Sir Patrick Stewart will voice 'poo' in the Emoji Movie

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 12:05 pm

Sir Patrick Stewart has been revealed as the voice of the heralded poo emoji in Sony’s upcoming The Emoji Movie.

Known for starring in smash-hit films such as X-Men, Sir Patrick will take on the cultural role in the film which follows emoji Gene, (TJ Miller) as he embarks on an adventure to find his place in the emoji world with the help of James Corden.

There was a mixed reaction to the announcement.

This fan was certainly enticed by the move.

It may be his messiest role yet.

